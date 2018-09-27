Snapchat threat against Lorain City Schools prompts investigation by officials, police

“It was brought to the attention of the district that an unknown individual has made a threatening post on social media. The district and Lorain Police Department are aware of the post made to Snapchat and are fully investigating the situation. The post made,was vague and did not mention any particular school, but did state the individual who made the threat planned to disrupt class on Friday. The district is taking this matter seriously and is being diligent in it’s investigation.Lorain City Schools and the Lorain Police Department are both taking every necessary measure to a assure the saf ety of scholars and staff at each of our 14 buildings.”