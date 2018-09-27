Suicidal Cleveland teen rescued by nonprofit built on hope and healing

View this post on Instagram

Youth Compassion Tour Spot One.🌏👑✨1️⃣ Our Day started early this morning at 8:30am. Our first spot was the Habitat for Humanity Restore where we helped customers find and price some items. The girls kicked off the morning with some amazing customer service skills and Hard work with cleaning and organizing the space . We truly enjoyed our time interact and working as a team! You couldn’t miss the Queens in our super dope TShirts! #whoseready #nonprofitorganization #501c3 #westpark #ticketsforsale #youth #compassion #girls #tour #restore #cleveland #growth #summer #school #teens #QueensIAM . #queens #workshops #outreach #lit #podcast #zumba #loveit