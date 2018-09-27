Suicidal Cleveland teen rescued by nonprofit built on hope and healing

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Dameyonna Willis is changing the lives of dozens of young women out of pure love, and understanding.
The 25-year-old is the founder of Queen IAM, a girl empowerment group that gives girls ages 9 through 17 a glimpse into their own potential.
“These girls are talented, their my babies,” Willis said beaming from ear to ear.
She’s been been involved in the lives of children since she was one herself.
Starting at the age of 14, she’s spent a major part of her life mentoring and lending a hand to others.
Dannai Swords was one of those people.
The two first met when Dannai was in the sixth grade, admittedly a rough time for the teenager.
“I didn’t know my self worth,” Dannai said, and as time went on school staff placed her on a suicidal watch list, in fear for her well-being.
Willis instantly stepped in as a big sister to Dannai, offering advice, and love in a very trying time.
The beauty of the situation is that Swords is alive to tell the story; with suicidal thoughts a thing of the past.
She knows her self-worth and through the video above, it’s easy to see that her confidence is through the roof.
This is just one story but Willis has a dozen more to share.
The organization is 100 percent free, providing programs, events, and workshops in an effort to promote self-love, self-respect and understanding.
The staff hosts activities monthly, ranging from movie outings to speaking engaging for the girls to see queen behavior in action.
The group gathered this past month for a ‘Compassion Tour’ in an effort to give back to the city.
The girls volunteered at Habitat for Humanity, West Side Catholic Center, Cleveland Roots and the Collinwood Recreation Center spreading love throughout the community.
Anyone interested should reach out via Instagram or the website for more information.
The staff is always looking for volunteers and new queens to help encourage.
