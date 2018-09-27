Sunny Side Up: Would you use a consent app?

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - “Sunny Side Up” is a daily morning talk show that airs on CBS-Cleveland 19 News featuring Wake Up Cleveland’s Neeha Curtis and Julian Glover.
On Thursday’s edition of “Sunny Side Up”:
People now have the option of asking for consent through a mobile app, this is made possible through apps such as Legal Fling and Consent Armour.
This brings us to the question of the day:
Would you use a consent app?
“Sunny Side Up” airs on CBS and is streamed each weekday morning at 9 a.m. on the Cleveland 19 News Facebook page, Cleveland 19.com, and on the Amazon Fire and Roku channels.
The show features discussions on trending topics, guests, and more.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.