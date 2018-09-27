Tickets for ‘The Polar Express’ ride on the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad will likely sell fast

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - “The Polar Express” train ride returns for its 25th year on the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad.
The ride, which is set to the sounds of the movie’s soundtrack, will take place from Nov. 10 through Dec. 21.
Passengers of all ages will be served hot chocolate and a cookie while being whisked to the “North Pole" as a recording of the classic children’s book is played.
The holiday-themed event would not be complete without a visit from Santa Claus, who will greet each passenger onboard the train.
Tickets go on sale on Wednesday, Oct. 3 at 9 a.m. and can be purchased online. Coach, suites, deluxe, executive, and first class seating will be available on the newly acquired California Zephyr train cars.
The train will depart from the Akron Northside and Rockside stations every day at 7 p.m. and lasts approximately two hours.
