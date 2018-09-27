When will Cleveland and Akron see frost first this season?

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The average first frosts for Cleveland and Akron typically occur in early- to mid-October, according to the National Weather Service.
This year Meteorologists Samantha Roberts and Jeff Tanchak say the first frost could happen around Oct. 7 for the inland areas of Northeast Ohio.
Frost happens when ground moisture and dew freezes, so temperatures will need to dip down in the low 30s, near freezing.
Dew and low temperatures are what create frost, especially in lower lying regions.
If you want to get really nerdy about the science behind dew and frost, check out this NWS explanation, and keep an eye on the extended forecast here.
Also, just for fun ... here is Tanchak’s favorite frost parody video on YouTube.
