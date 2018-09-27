18-year-old arrested after triggering lockdown at Elyria High School

LORAIN, OH (WOIO) - A teen was tracked down by U.S. Marshals Thursday after making threatening phone calls earlier this month, which led to a lockdown at Elyria High School.
Javiaan Davis, 18, attempted to run as marshals closed in, but he was apprehended in the 1800 block of East 34th Street in Lorain.
Davis is charged with inducing panic, a second-degree felony; terroristic threats, a third-degree felony; and raising false alarm against Elyria City Schools, a fifth-degree felony.
Police said the arrest stems from an incident that occurred on Sept. 14 where Davis reportedly made three phone calls to school administrators saying he planned to hurt people at the high school.
Following his arrest, Davis confessed to the charges and told Elyria Police detectives that he issued the threats because he was angry with his girlfriend who attended the high school.
Davis was transported to Lorain County Jail and he is being held without bond until his initial court appearance on Friday.
“The Elyria Police Department and the Elyria Schools will continue to work together to maintain a safe environment for students and faculty. Any person deemed responsible for causing alarm or threatening the safety of students and faculty will be arrested and prosecuted to the fullest extent,” said Lieutenant James Welsh
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.