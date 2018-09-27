16-year-old rushed to the hospital after shooting in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Cleveland Police Department said a 16-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital after he was shot on Wednesday.
Police said the shooting happened on the 3800 block of East 72nd Street around 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 26.
Investigators said the boy was shot in the back and shot in the neck.
Authorities said the incident is being classified as a felonious assault shooting.
Cleveland 19 reporter Lacey Crisp said there is no word on what led up to the shooting or if there are reports of any suspects.
