Champion fiddle player accused of killing his mom and brother turns himself in to Stark County Sheriff’s Office

Stark County, OH (WOIO) - The Stark County Sheriff’s Office announced investigators have arrested a man accused of killing his mother and his brother.
Public Information Officer Michaela Madison said in a news release Jacob Timothy Stockdale turned himself in at the sheriff’s office after a county grand jury issued a secret indictment.
Investigators said he is charged with the following shooting deaths:
- His brother, 21-year-old James William Stockdale
- His mother, 54-year-old Kathryn Barbara Stockdale
Authorities said the alleged murders took place at their home in Bethlehem Township on June 15 in 2017.
He has been charged with two counts of murder and a firearm specification, he was booked into the Stark County Jail.
The suspect has been recovering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound since the incident happened, according to investigators.
