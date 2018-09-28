Cleveland woman says dead trees pose hazard to her neighborhood

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - One West Side Cleveland woman is turning to Cleveland 19 for answers after she says her street has become a hazard.
She claims multiple trees have died have in her neighborhood and she’s afraid of what it could lead to.
“It’s a family neighborhood and the city really needs to start addressing this. We have multiple dead trees on this street, and just from my house, we have four dead trees,” exclaimed Lucille Avenue homeowner, Tiffany Rivett
It’s something that could possibly be a hazard down the line, so she wants the trees to be moved or something done to prevent them from falling.
“We’ve called the city about the city being pruned or trimmed. They’re very dangerous,” said Rivett.
Rivett claims she’s been complaining about the situation to the city since May about the tree problems on the streets. However, she says, they’ve done very little about the situation.
"The cities answer to me was that it’s on the list and that it was only a 10 percent lean. We habitually keep calling and unfortunately we’re not getting the response that we need as taxpayers here in the city,” added Rivett,
Things even turned hazardous, just recently.
“We had a big wind storm on Friday and a massive tree fell. This could have been avoided,” said Rivett.
Rivett and others living in the community would like for the issue to be taken care of, before even more are put into potential danger.
“We get over 300 trick-or-treaters in our neighborhood, so definitely before the high winds come this winter, we would definitely like the city to really start addressing these issues with the trees,” concluded Rivett.
Despite all of Rivett’s calls, Dan Williams, with Urban Forestry, says the last time their department was at Rivett’s home was to plant a maple tree in 2010 and that our phone calls were the first they ever heard of this issue.
He says now that they know there’s a problem, they’ll be heading back to her neighborhood to assess what can be done to the trees.
