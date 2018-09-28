Commuting headaches likely due to emergency water main repairs on East 55th Street

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Crews will need to close a portion of East 55th Street Friday evening to repair part of a 30-inch water main.
The closure will take place on East 55th Street between Quincy Avenue and Scovill Avenue, beginning at 7 p.m.
Crews from the Cleveland Water Department will need to excavate the street in order locate and repair the leak.
Water service to area residents and businesses is not expected to impacted during the construction.
There is no estimated timeline for repair completion.
