Cuyahoga 911 center at full staff with above average call response

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - In the midst of a nationwide shortage of 911 dispatch operators, the Cuyahoga Emergency Communications System (CECOMS) tells Cleveland 19 they are fully staffed and have experienced very low turnover among their operators.
CECOMS handles every 911 call made in the county, outside of the city of Cleveland, and either transfers the call to the proper dispatch center or handles the dispatch themselves.
Last year, CECOMS took 400,656 911 calls and answered those calls in an average of 4.5 seconds. That answer time is better than the standard set by the National Emergency Number Association of 90% of all calls answered in 10 seconds.
“When someone calls 911 they are having a bad day and for them to have their call answered quickly is very important,” said Jacque Costa the Quality Assurance Director of CECOMS.
Costa says it is hard to pinpoint one factor that has led to the stable staff they have had at CECOMS while many dispatch centers around the country are struggling with personnel shortages but believes that CECOMS continuing education and Quality Assurance Program are starting points for success.
“I really think that’s a big part of it, it keeps them engaged with the learning process,” she said.
