From eco-friendly to fun: Is this the future of funerals?

“Whether we want to admit it or not, we have a secular movement going on with personal preferences,” Busch said. “So while you still have those older generations who are still members of mainline denomination churches and want the traditional, the younger generations are moving towards this, yes, we’re going to honor mom and dad’s wishes, but what we’re getting down to is we want people to walk away from a service saying, ‘Wow! That made me feel better!’”