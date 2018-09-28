Elyria rape victim starts new hashtag #ireportedsexualassaultnothingwasdone

ELYRIA, OH (WOIO) - LeighAnn Arroyo says she was barely 18 years old when she was raped while on a date.
“We met at the Sandusky Mall,” said the Elyria teen.
Arroyo went to police and told them what happened.
"He enlisted in the armed services. They didn't want to scar up his career," added Arroyo.
So, nothing was ever done. Arroyo says there isn’t even a police report. She became pregnant as a result.
Arroyo’s daughter, Clara, was born nine months later.
"She's the best thing that ever happened to me," said Arroyo.
Now, nearly 15 years later, Arroyo felt empowered by the #MeToo movement and other victims speaking out, to go public with her story. So, from her phone, Arroyo created a new hashtag called #ireportedsexualassaultnothingwasdone.
“Women need to know that they are not forgotten, and they are supported, no matter what goes on in their life,” said Arroyo.
Arroyo said her attacker is now out of the military and is married with two children. She says she won’t pursue charges now.
"I can't do that to his other two children that he has," said Arroyo.
But, she says she won’t back down from sharing her story either. She wants the #ireportedsexualassaultnothingwasdone hashtag to go viral because, she says, she knows she’s not alone.
“I’m not going to let the offender win,” said Arroyo.
