Elyria woman dies after motorcycle crash in LaGrange Township

Lorain County, OH (WOIO) - A 68-year-old Elyria woman is dead after a motorcycle crash in LaGrange Township.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the single-vehicle crash happened around 3:20 p.m. on State Route 301, this is south of Whitney Road.
Troopers said the motorcycle went off the right side of the roadway into the ditch and hit a culvert.
Investigators said the driver was ejected from the bike and had incapacitating injuries.
Authorities said he was flown to MetroHealth in Cleveland.
The passenger, Nanette M. Phan, was ejected from the motorcycle, according to highway patrol.
She died at the scene, according to troopers.
The crash remains under investigation.
