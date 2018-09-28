Evacuation order posted at Richmond Heights apartment days after fatal fire

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, OH (WOIO) - One week after a fire, hundreds of people living at an apartment complex are being told to leave.
On Thursday night, residents came home to find an evacuation order posted on the front door of the Loganberry Ridge Apartments Building F. This is the same building where a fire broke out last Friday. A man was taken to the hospital with severe smoke inhalation and later died. Dozens of residents were rescued by firefighters from their apartments, some by ladder.
The order from the city of Richmond Heights building commissioner and fire inspector cites multiple concerns.
The order demands ROCO Real Estate, who manages Loganberry Ridge, to fix issues -- including fire safety concerns -- before noon on Friday, Sept. 28 or residents will be forced to evacuate.
The order cites multiple concerns including:
- Incomplete fire watch records
- Broken or open fire doors
- Missing or expired fire extinguishers
- Broken or nonoperational exit signs and emergency lights
The number one concern is a lack of 24-hour fire watch. Because smoke detectors aren’t working, the apartment is required to have a fire watch at all hours of the day, which could include someone monitoring for smoke inside and outside the building. Residents said ROCO Real Estate does not have a designated fire watch at this time for Building F.
Residents were shocked to see the notice on their door.
“I’m speechless. It’s sad. I really don’t have words to say for it,” one woman said.
“Today, at about 7 as people walking in from work. We just come in on our regular day hoping things will get greater day by day and we come to see now we have to evacuate within 24 hours if things is not done correctly," another resident said.
Since the fire, Cleveland 19 has been investigating numerous complaints from residents about safety concerns in multiple apartment buildings within the Loganberry Ridge community.
Residents living in Building D are concerned about safety after they said they’re living in a “construction nightmare." There was a fire at their building in July. Since then, residents have complained about doors that won’t unlock or lock, plastic covering the ceiling, and units that aren’t being repaired.
After more than three days of trying to reach ROCO Real Estate for comment, they issued a statement saying:
Richmond Heights Building Commissioner, James Urankar, said if ROCO Real Estate does not take action to fix the issues in Building F by noon on Friday, they will reassess the situation.
Cleveland 19 requested public documents regarding possible code violations inside both buildings and are awaiting those reports.
