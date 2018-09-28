Facebook says security issue compromised 50 million accounts

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Facebook announced that a security issue was discovered on Tuesday that affected almost 50 million accounts.
According to a press release from the social media company, the breach exploited vulnerability in Facebook feature “View As,” which allows people to to see what their profile looks like to someone else.
Facebook says the vulnerability has been fixed and law enforcement has been notified. The “View As” function has been temporarily turned off while experts conduct a security review.
The access tokens to the affected accounts have also been reset. Tokens for an additional 40 million accounts have also been reset as a precaution.
The Facebook team has not yet identified how the accounts were misused or if any information was accessed because the investigation is in the early stages.
The source of the security attacks is also not known at this time.
Affected users should see a notification at the top of the News Feed when logging in again.
