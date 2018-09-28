13+ fire departments respond to fire at Chardon body shop

CHARDON, OH (WOIO) - Firefighters from more than 12 departments were called to a fire at the CARSTAR Collision body shop in Chardon on Thursday night.
Crews were called the scene on the 500 block of Water Street around 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 27.
The Chardon Fire Department said the business was not open at the time of the incident.
At this time we do not know the cause of the fire.
This is a developing story, we will update this story as more information becomes available.
