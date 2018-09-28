13+ fire departments respond to fire at Chardon body shop

Firefighters from more than 12 departments were called to a fire at the CARSTAR Collision body shop in Chardon on Thursday night. (WOIO)
By Jonathan Jankowski | September 28, 2018 at 3:24 AM EST - Updated September 28 at 4:28 AM

CHARDON, OH (WOIO) - Firefighters from more than 12 departments were called to a fire at the CARSTAR Collision body shop in Chardon on Thursday night.

Crews were called the scene on the 500 block of Water Street around 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 27.

The Chardon Fire Department said the business was not open at the time of the incident.

At this time we do not know the cause of the fire.

Over 13 fire departments are assisting Chardon at a structure fire at an auto collision shop in the 500 block of Water St. Please avoid Water St near Pizza Hut. Rt 6 is blocked. More to follow...

This is a developing story, we will update this story as more information becomes available.

