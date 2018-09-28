First girl kicker on Kenston football team scoring big points in the community

BAINBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, OH (WOIO) - Meet #48.
“My name’s Anna, and I am the kicker for Kenston Football Team," said Sanders.
That’s right. Anna is the first female kicker in the team’s history.
“Usually, I really don’t think anything of it. I have one job, that’s just to kick," she said.
Even to some people’s disbelief.
“Sometimes throughout school, they’re like, ‘She’s just a girl,’ this and that and say, ‘Oh, well, I don’t see you on the field,’" she said laughing.
Anna has been an athlete her entire life, playing soccer and lacrosse. She says she tried out for the football team after another kicker was injured.
Her kicking coach says he didn’t think anything of it because she was the best one for the job.
“Anna’s great. She gets the job done, she’s steady and consistent and that’s what’s important in the kicking games," said Michael Henry. “You know I think it’s a big deal because for a lot of people because they haven’t seen women in football, girls in football, it’s just not a thing," he said.
Her teammates don’t make it a thing either. Last season, Anna converted 37 out of 41 extra points and had five field goals with a 41-yard average.
“Gender does not take place, Grub (Coach) always says the best 11 will play and Anna’s part of the 11 and she plays," said team captain, Bransen Stanley.
Anna says she loves the game and knows that people are watching, especially young women. She doesn’t let her gender stop her.
“I use it to benefit, just to prove people wrong," she said. "I’m a girl but I can still do it,” said Anna.
