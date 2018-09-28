FirstEnergy Akron Marathon features child superheroes at mile markers

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - As the title beneficiary of the 2018 FirstEnergy Akron Marathon, Akron Children’s Hospital is featuring some of its patients along the course of the marathon, half marathon and marathon relay to motivate runners.
Patient superheroes will be stationed along stretches called “Hero Zones.” Each child has a personal story highlighted on the marathon’s website and on the course. For example, at mile 19.2, runners can expect to see 8-year-old Beckett Christy.
Beckett’s parents, Brittany and Shon, said Akron Children’s Hospital has helped Beckett, who has Down syndrome, every step of the way with physical therapy treatments since he was born.
To date, $1.3 million has been raised for the hospital through the Akron Children’s Hospital Akron Marathon Race Series, according to Toni Fink, the marathon’s director of marketing.
Anyone can honor a hero with a donation by visiting the race website.
