GasBuddy app about to start tracking your every move

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -The popular app and website GasBuddy.com is changing the way it tracks you through your mobile device and it might be more invasive than you’d like.
Starting Oct. 3, the app commonly used to track down cheap gas prices, will start using your geolocation to collect a lot of personal data.
Based on the settings, and if you allow the app access, they will be collecting what they call “driving data."
“If you access the Service through a mobile device, and if your preferences are set to permit collection of the information, we will also automatically collect information about your driving habits, including, but not limited to, driving distance, speed, acceleration and braking habits,” the privacy policy states.
The possibly alarming issue for some users is this information, if you agree to it, can be collected whether the app is open or not.
There is a way to stop this from happening but you will lose some of the benefits of the app.
"We cannot offer you some of the features of the Service, such as the “Find Gas Near Me” feature, if we cannot collect your geolocation information. If you do not want us to collect your geolocation information you may change your preferences through the “Settings” feature of the GasBuddy mobile application.
Cleveland 19 has reached out to GasBuddy to see what they intend to do with the information, and why they’re changing their policies and have not heard back.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.