High School Football Game of the Week: Mayfield vs. Kenston

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Tonight the Under the Lights crew will be in Chagrin Falls for the game of the week.
The Mayfield Wildcats will travel a few miles down the road to take on the undefeated Kenston Bombers.
The Divsion II Wildcats are looking to beat up on their lower level foe Friday night.
Led by third year head coach Ross Bandiera, the Wildcats are just 2-3.
They’ll need to pick up their play soon if they have any hopes of making the playoffs.
Last week the team fell to the Chardon Hilltoppers 34-17, so they’re looking to bounce back on the road.
The Bombers have been having a great season so far, behind head coach Jeff Grubich but the Bombers will be out for revenge against a team that handed them one of just 2 losses last season.
The other team was Brush, a team they pummeled last week 51-28.
The team forced four turnovers last season; linebackers Matt Iklodi and Logan Vargo each recovered a fumble, and defensive backs Bransen Stanley and Tyler Mintz finished interceptions.
Coach Grubich is confident, on paper the Bombers look to have the advantage, but he doesn’t want the numbers to get to the players' heads.
They’re doing everything they can to determine their own destiny when it comes to the postseason.
The Kenston Bombers will be led on special teams by female placekicker Anna Sanders.
She’s been a force for the Bombers during her tenure with the squad knocking in 37 out of 41 extra points last season.
Gender aside, Sanders has a boot, boasting a 41-yard average from the field.
She’s on course to set an all-time record tonight for the most extra points in school history.
