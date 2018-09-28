Jim Ross does fantastic call of ‘Baker Mayfield Special’

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Former WWE announcer and WWE Hall of Famer did his own call of the Baker Mayfield two-point conversion from the Cleveland Browns win over the New York Jets.
The conversion was a critical play in Cleveland’s victory.
Ross is known for having the most memorable calls not just in wrestling history but in television history. Social Media users will dubbed his famous WWE calls over big plays in sports.
The Browns will play against the Oakland Raiders on Sunday.
The game will start at 4:05 p.m., Cleveland is 1-1-1 on the year and Oakland is 0-3 on the season.
The Raiders are currently 2.5-point favorites to win the game, the total is at 45.
