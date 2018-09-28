LAX passengers can now bring marijuana on plane

(CNN) - It's now okay to bring pot on the plane if you're traveling from Los Angeles International Airport.
However, marijuana is still illegal under federal law.
California’s Proposition 64, effective January 1, 2018, allows passengers to travel through LAX with up to an ounce.
A statement posted on the official website of LAX this week says travelers can have weed in their luggage when flying through the airport.
That doesn't mean you can get through TSA security with it.
TSA agents work for the federal government and can prevent entry to the terminals, if they find the drugs.
Also, marijuana laws vary state-to-state which makes traveling with pot is a gamble.
