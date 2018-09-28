Legoland Discovery Center officially opens, features ‘mini Cleveland’ display (photos)

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Legoland Discovery Center held its official grand opening on Friday in Columbus.
The 36,000-square-foot “ultimate indoor Lego playground” consists of interactive rides, a 4-D cinema, 10 Lego play zones, displays made out of over 1.5 million Lego bricks showing iconic Ohio landmarks, and Lego building classes.
“It has been a thrilling journey to the grand opening of LEGOLAND Discovery Center Columbus and we are overwhelmed by the support and excitement we’ve experienced across the state of Ohio,” said Jacob Kristensen, general manager, LEGOLAND Discovery Center Columbus. “We are excited to give families a truly unique experience and the chance to be immersed in a colorful world of creativity and imagination.”
Friday’s grand opening featured a ceremonial knocking down of a giant Lego brick wall; an unconventional take on the ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Columbus' Legoland is the 12th in North America and the 22nd across the globe. It is located at 157 Easton Town Center, Columbus, and open seven days a week.
