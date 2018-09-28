Man gunned down in Ashtabula County, alleged shooter in custody

SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP, OH (WOIO) - Deputies are investigating after a man was shot to death Friday.
When authorities arrived, the man was found lifeless on the ground, and the shooter was still on scene, according to the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office.
The alleged shooter has been arrested, and police have not yet released the name of the suspect or the victim.
The fatal shooting occurred at 2925 West Prospect Road.
