Man suffers serious injuries after shooting outside of Akron strip club

Officers and paramedics found a 26-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot.

Man suffers serious injuries after shooting outside of Akron strip club
Officers and paramedics found a 26-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot.
By Chris Anderson | September 28, 2018 at 10:33 AM EST - Updated September 28 at 10:33 AM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Akron police are investigating a shooting that took place early Friday morning in the parking lot of a strip club.

Police say officers responded to Clutch Gentleman’s Club in the 1800 block of South Arlington Street just after 2 a.m. Friday.

Officers and paramedics found a 26-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot.

The victim, who has not yet been identified, was taken to Akron City Hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Police are still looking for the shooting suspect, who is described as an African-American man in his early 20s, between 5 feet 7 inches and 5 feet 9 inches tall, and has dreadlocks.

Contact the Akron Police Department if you have any information regarding the incident.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.