Man with box knife steals car in Fairview Park immediately after release from jail

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Police in Northeast Ohio are looking for a man who stole a car just steps away from the Fairview Park police station.
According to Fairview Park police, 32-year-old Sean Vanderlin was first arrested on Wednesday evening for possession of a stolen vehicle.
Vanderlin was held overnight in the Fairview Park City Jail until he appeared in court Thursday and later posted bond just after 1 p.m.
After his release, police say Vanderlin approached a 46-year-old Olmsted Township woman who was sitting in her 2013 Chevrolet SUV approximately 1,000 feet from the station.
The woman was ordered out of her car by Vanderlin, who was armed with a box knife.
Vanderlin took the vehicle and fled east on Lorain Road.
Cleveland police located the car that Vanderlin stole early Friday morning, but he was able to get away on foot.
A warrant for aggravated robbery has been issued for Vanderlin, who is a white male, approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.
Vanderlin should be considered armed and dangerous. Contact police immediately if you know his whereabouts.
