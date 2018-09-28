Middleburg Heights hospital launches peer-to-peer overdose response program

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -Battling opioid addiction continues to be a top priority for local hospitals and health clinics.
The Ohio Department of Health says nearly 5,000 people died from drug overdoses in 2017, this is a 20 percent increase from the year before.
With the numbers rising Southwest General in Middleburg Heights, the hospital is taking a different approach to fighting addiction.
Southwest launched a new overdose response program to help addicts get into long-term treatment.
The hospital is working to connect overdose patients with peer mentors who have been through similar circumstances and can guide them through recovery.
They are working with the Woodrow project to offer the peer-to-peer service to addicts after they’re medically cleared to pair them with people with years of sobriety who will help keep addicts from going back to drugs.
“Peer support workers are people who have lived experiences who can help that person. The idea is to convince them to get care at that time. The most important moments are when that rapid access happens in the emergency room to try and convince them to seek care at that moment,” Michael Waggoner with Oakview Behavior Health Services said.
Waggoner said it’s too early to see the impact of the program.
Woodward project also partners with local police departments like Berea, Middleburg Heights, Strongsville, and Olmsted, on their safe passages program. It’s a way to put addicts in treatment programs rather than incarceration.
