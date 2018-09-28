Monkey Knife Fight is technically legal in Ohio, for now

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -A new billboard just outside of Browns FirstEnergy Stadium takes a jab at former quarterback Johnny Manziel and his four interceptions in his first start in the Canadian Football League.
The billboard is an advertisement for Monkey Knife Fight (MKF0 and does its job.
Making no mention of what the company is, it may drive sports fans to check it out and find that is a sight that is blurring the line between daily fantasy contests with what looks like sports betting.
In fantasy sports an individual will pick several players from different teams to create the strongest team.
You take that team and match up against several others on the site in the hopes of winning money.
“This is not sports betting. We are technically a Daily Fantasy Sports site,” according to a spokesman for MKF.
We should clear something up. There are not actual monkeys fighting with knives on the site.
While they call themselves a daily fantasy sports site, MKF does things just a bit differently.
Players on their site pick NFL games based on scores, they pick whether or not a player will throw over or under a certain amount of yards, or whether a team will over or under a certain amount of turnovers.
In the world of sports gambling those are called prop bets.
Pick enough right and you will win money over other competitors.
The problem is those are the same kind of bets a person would make at a legal sports book in Las Vegas.
“We subscribe to same rules and regulations the other Daily Fantasy Sports site operate under,” according to the spokesman. “We have a comprehensive legal opinion that confirms that the products we offer are fully compliant with all of the current laws governing the space.”
The state of Ohio has two pieces of legislation in the House and Senate that are trying to address whether or not to legalize sports gambling.
The issues of fantasy sites and sports gambling sites would also be addressed.
“The recent Supreme Court decision made sports betting a state by state decision. Attorney General DeWine has strongly encouraged the General Assembly to look at establishing sport betting regulations, especially given the historical examples of special interests groups trying to place their own measures on the ballot as constitutional amendments," a spokesman of DeWine’s office said.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.