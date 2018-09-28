NBA players laugh as Tristan Thompson says Cavs are still team to beat

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Tristan Thompson says the Cleveland Cavaliers are still the team to beat in the Eastern Conference, remember Cleveland lost the team’s best player in the offseason.
LeBron James is now a member of the Los Angeles Lakers.
“We’re still four-time Eastern Conference champions, until you take us down from that, teams don’t have much to say. Boston, Philly, they don’t have much to say,” Thompson said.
Thompson said the Boston Celtics couldn’t win at home in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals and Philly almost got swept in the second round of the 2018 playoffs.
“Until someone takes us down there is really not much they can say,” Thompson said.
Celtics forward Marcus Morris told Thompson to cut it out.
“Get that vacation ready early this year fam,” Morris posted on Twitter.
MSN reports rookie of the year and guard for the Philadelphia 76ers Ben Simmons and all-star center Joel Embiid laughed in the comment section of a video of Thompson’s statement on social media.
Currently the Cavs are 100/1 odds to win the Eastern Conference.
