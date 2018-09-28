3 New York women arrested for shoplifting in Mentor

By Julia Tullos | September 28, 2018 at 10:39 AM EST - Updated September 28 at 10:39 AM

MENTOR, OH (WOIO) - Police have arrested three New York women for shoplifting at the Great Lakes Mall.

Undercover officers working Retail Theft Detail were contacted by store clerks about the suspicious trio.

Mentor officers said when they approached the women, they fled in their car, but got lost and were arrested in a nearby parking lot.

Officers recovered about $1900 worth of stolen clothing.

Arrested were Adrienne Ederington, 32, Samantha Anderson, 36, and Taylor Johnson, 24.

All three women are from Buffalo, New York and are charged with theft, failure to comply, evidence tampering and possessing criminal tools.

Mentor officers add the undercover Retail Theft Detail is funded by a state grant.

