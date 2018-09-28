North Royalton police issue funny Facebook warning about coyotes

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - North Royalton police are using a little humor to let the community know about recent coyote sightings.
The department said on Facebook that seeing a coyote is not a reason to call 911, unless...
- Coyotes carrying any product marked “ACME”.
- Coyotes dropping anvils from hot air balloons.
- Coyote posting signs such as “Detour” or “Free Bird Seed”.
- Coyote in possession of a giant magnet.
- Coyote in possession of a catapult.
- Coyote detonating “TNT”.
- Coyote on roller skates with rockets attached.
Coyotes are typically nocturnal, but it is not unusual to see one during the day, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.
