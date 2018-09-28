Northeast Ohio Weather: Sunny and pleasant today

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The sky cleared out nicely last night and this will set the stage for a sunny day. Winds have turned to the southwest and this will aid in warming us above 70 degrees this afternoon. A cold front is forecast to drop into our area this evening. We believe isolated showers will be around. Look for the best risk of this to be along the lakeshore counties and east of Cleveland. A shot of cooler air builds in behind the front. The sky turns sunny tomorrow with temperatures only in the low 60s for an afternoon high.