Ohio teens, and their image and conduct In the #MeToo age

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - On the eve of the Senate Judiciary Committee vote on Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court, Ohio Governor John Kasich urged senators to do a thorough investigation before making a decision.
Cleveland 19 spoke with a career consultant and a youth leader about how much the past can weigh on a person’s future.
Dr. Christine Blasey Ford gave powerful testimony about a night in 1982 when she claims Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her. The two were teenagers at the time.
Tammy Dubin, with Core Potential Coaching, and Richard Starr, a teen center director for Boys & Girls Club of Cleveland, stopped by our studio Thursday night.
Both discussed lessons they teach teens about image and conduct in the Information Age.
Watch the full interview below:
