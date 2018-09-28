Ohio teens, and their image and conduct In the #MeToo age

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh denies sexual assault allegations Thursday on Capitol Hill.
By Erin Logan | September 27, 2018 at 9:16 PM EST - Updated September 27 at 9:16 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - On the eve of the Senate Judiciary Committee vote on Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court, Ohio Governor John Kasich urged senators to do a thorough investigation before making a decision.

Cleveland 19 spoke with a career consultant and a youth leader about how much the past can weigh on a person’s future.

Dr. Christine Blasey Ford gave powerful testimony about a night in 1982 when she claims Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her. The two were teenagers at the time.

Tammy Dubin, with Core Potential Coaching, and Richard Starr, a teen center director for Boys & Girls Club of Cleveland, stopped by our studio Thursday night.

Both discussed lessons they teach teens about image and conduct in the Information Age.

