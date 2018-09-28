A peek inside Cleveland Metroparks Zoo elephant exhibit

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -Before the elephants can take center stage in the African Elephant Crossing exhibit at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo zookeepers arrive early and start hiding the food.
“We like to spread the food around the yard so they have to use that keen sense of smell,” zookeeper Cheryl Chintella said while tossing slices of fruit into tall grassy areas.
Everything the keepers do is designed to simulate behaviors that exist in the wild. From hiding food to suspending tree branches, every activity is rooted in creating natural behaviors found in the wild. “We create an atmosphere that closely resembles the life in the wild,” Chintella said.
Chintella took us on a backstage tour of the Elephant Crossing, showing us what is involved in getting the pachyderm out every morning.
The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo has five African elephants, Willy is the only male. In the exhibit with Willy are four females, Moshi, Martika, Kallie and Shenga.
