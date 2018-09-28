Senate Judiciary Committee votes on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Senate Judiciary Committee is meeting at 9:30 a.m. on Friday amid the sexual misconduct allegations against Supreme Court Nominee Brett Kavanaugh.
A vote will be held this morning, if he is voted to the next step it will go to the procedural vote on the Senate floor.
Several lawmakers want President Donald Trump to select a different nominee.
Christine Blasey Ford testified on Thursday, she said Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her at a party in the 1980s.
Five other women have accused Kavanaugh of being a part of other sexual misconduct incidents.
