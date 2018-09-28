State, local laws regulate Ohio landlord’s obligations during devastating events

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - What are a landllord’s obligations when serious events, like fires or floods, happen at apartment complexes?
Attorney Bradley Hull IV said Ohio law sets forth some rights and responsibilities, even if there isn’t a lease.
The most basic obligation for any landlord is to make sure they’re providing a space that’s livable. That means complying with all building, housing, health and safety codes.
Problems with plumbing, heat, air conditioning and pests should be documented and relayed to landlords in writing. State and local laws state landlords should fix issues within a reasonable amount of time, typically within 30 days.
What if issues aren’t resolved in a timely manner?
“The tenant can do a number of things. They can apply to the local municipal court, that governs the jurisdiction where they live, to deposit their rent with the municipal court instead of paying it directly to the landlord,” Hull said. “That’s one way it incentives the landlord to get stuff done quickly. If the problem is severe enough they can apply to the municipal court to actually get an order that will redirect their rental payments away from the landlord. They can keep it in their pocket and pay it directly to fix these issues. And, if the problem is even more severe than that they can apply to the local court to terminate their lease.”
What if a major event, like a fire or flood, happens? Do landlords have any obligation to help tenants find new places to live?
“Part of it’s going to depend on the genesis of that fire, flood, sewage backup (or) whatever it might be,” Hull said. “If the landlord knew or should have known that the property was vulnerable of this--the landlord is going to have more obligation to help you move, discount your rent... give you money back.”
Official documentation is used to make this determination.
But if it’s a true “Act of God” it’s just unforeseeable beyond the control of the landlord than they’re going to have less of an obligation," Hull said.
Under law, Hull said renters are entitled to a refund of their security deposit if they’re forced out of their unit long-term due to a situation that’s out of their control.
The refund must be provided within 30 days or landlords could be on the hook for giving tenants back even more money.
Attorneys recommend having renters insurance in order to cover the cost of replacing damaged items. In some cases, suing a landlord does no good because they may not have any money to collect against.
