State, local laws regulate Ohio landlord’s obligations during devastating events

“The tenant can do a number of things. They can apply to the local municipal court, that governs the jurisdiction where they live, to deposit their rent with the municipal court instead of paying it directly to the landlord,” Hull said. “That’s one way it incentives the landlord to get stuff done quickly. If the problem is severe enough they can apply to the municipal court to actually get an order that will redirect their rental payments away from the landlord. They can keep it in their pocket and pay it directly to fix these issues. And, if the problem is even more severe than that they can apply to the local court to terminate their lease.”