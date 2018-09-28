Officials urge Ohioans to take part in ‘Great ShakeOut Earthquake Drill’

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Earthquakes in Ohio? It's not a common occurrence, but they happen enough that the state wants you at home, businesses and schools to have a safety plan.
So far this year, Northeast Ohio has seen two low-scale earthquakes. One occurred in July in Lake County. The other happened in Geauga County in September. It wasn’t strong enough to cause damage, but our area isn’t immune.
In 1986, a 5.0-magnitude earthquake hit in southern Lake County and caused scattered structural damage.
Michelle Davis teachers as an assistant professor in the earth science department at Cuyahoga County Community College. She said there are fault lines in our state and some thread through our region.
“Some of them we don’t know about and some of them we do,” Davis said. “Some of them are unnamed, but there are a lot of these faults in Ohio where you can think of them almost as a weaknesses (in the Earth’s crust). I think Ohioans should, in the back of their mind, have some kind of earthquake preparedness, understanding it can happen.”
FEMA, along with the Ohio Emergency Management Agency and others are pushing the “Great ShakeOut Earthquake Drill.” The one-minute exercise is set for Oct. 18 at 10:18 a.m. Think of it as another opportunity to prepare for the unexpected, similar to preparing for a fire.
Emergency officials urge people to take these steps in the event of an earthquake:
DROP where you are, onto your hands and knees. This position protects you from being knocked down and allows you to stay low and crawl to shelter if it’s nearby. If you have mobility issues, either lock the wheels of your wheelchair or stay seated, and bend over.
COVER your head and neck with one arm and hand. If a sturdy table or desk is nearby, crawl underneath it for shelter. If no shelter is nearby, crawl next to an interior wall, away from windows.
HOLD ON until the shaking stops. If you are under a table or desk for shelter, hold onto it with one hand and be ready to move with your shelter if it shifts.
For more information, including how to sign up your organization for the drill, click here.
Copyright 2018 SITE. All rights reserved.