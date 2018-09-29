Cleveland man and 2 juveniles accused of robbing 2 people at gunpoint in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, OH (WOIO) - The Lakewood Police Department said a 18-year-old Cleveland man and two juveniles have been arrested and are accused of robbing two people in separate incidents on Friday night.
Police said around 9:30 p.m. officers received a call from a victim, the victim told investigators he was robbed at gunpoint by three people on bicycles on the 13000 block of Edgewater Drive.
Investigators said around 10:20 p.m. a second call was received from a different victim, the victim told police she was just robbed at gunpoint by three people on bicycles on Ethel Avenue near the railroad tracks.
Authorities said the victims gave officers a description of the three suspects.
Around 11:20 p.m. Cleveland Police called Lakewood Police informing them they detained three people who fit the description of the suspects, according to police.
The suspects were detained in the area of Interstate 71 and West 150th Street in Cleveland, according to investigators.
Police said the suspects were arrested and transported to the Lakewood Jail.
Investigators said all of the suspects are from Cleveland.
Authorities said two of the suspects are minors and one is an 18-year-old man.
The 18-year-old has been identified as David Abernathy.
