Cleveland Police release more info after several teens were shot Friday night

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Cleveland Police Department has released more information about the Friday night’s shooting on East 131 Street and South Avenue.
Police listed the ages of each of the four boys who were victims in the incident around 9 p.m. on Sept. 28:
- 14-year-old boy from Cleveland was shot in the thigh
- 15-year-old boy from Garfield Heights was shot at, he was uninjured
- 17-year-old boy from Garfield Heights was shot in the foot
- 16-year-old boy from Cleveland was shot in the head
The 14-year-old boy told police she was standing at the bus station at East 131st Street and Southview Avenue when he heard seven to 10 gunshots, he realized one of the shots struck him.
Investigators said the shots came from a newer model black charger with heavy tint.
Authorities said no arrests have been made at this time.
