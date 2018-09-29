Controversial Kent State grad holds open carry ‘walk’ on campus

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Kent State graduate Kaitlin Bennett went viral after she posted a graduation photo of herself carrying an AR-10 rifle on campus.
Bennett is holding a open carry “walk” around 2 p.m. on the Kent campus.
Cleveland 19 will livestream the walk in the video player above. WARNING: Live video may contain foul language.
The KSU grad expects around 200 people to walk with her around campus in support of second amendment rights including campus carry.
Kent State is sticking to the no firearms policy, but only if you are a student, faculty, or staff member of the University.
While Kent State University is not endorsing this event, officials say there will be extra security throughout the campus.
