Controversial Kent State graduate gearing up for open carry ‘walk’

KENT, OH (WOIO) - Her graduation photo, armed with an AR-10 rifle went viral in May, now Kaitlin Bennett is showing her support for gun rights in another bold way.
The recent Kent State graduate is moving forward with a campus carry rally, despite many obstacles she says she’s faced from the school.
Bennett said me she got rid of the word “rally” and is now changing it to a “walk.”
It’s because she feels the university rules were too strict when it comes to hosting a rally.
“They tried to say we couldn’t carry at an open carry rally,” said Bennett.
The school also denied her request to host a rally because it wasn’t an approved event, nor was it being sponsored by a student organization.
After getting support from Liberty Hangout, a registered student organization, she got the green light.
Bennett learned the organization would get stuck with a $14,300 bill to cover the cost of security. To try and avoid this hefty bill, Bennett says me she made some changes.
“We said, “Heck no, we’re not paying that.”
Instead, we’ll just walk around campus because we don’t have to pay for that and they can’t tell us that we can’t.
On Saturday, Bennett expects around 200 people to walk with her around campus in support of second amendment rights including campus carry.
Kent State is sticking to the no firearms policy, but only if you are a student, faculty, or staff member of the University.
Cleveland 19 called the university and a spokesperson told us Bennett is paying that $14,300 bill.
While Kent State University is not endorsing this event, they say there will be extra security throughout the campus. Bennett says the walk will start at 2 p.m. on Saturday.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.