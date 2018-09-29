Mike Clevinger throws for 200 inning season, 1st time in his career

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Cleveland Indians pitcher Mike Clevinger only gave up one run in the team’s 14-6 win against the Kansas City Royals on Friday, he also reached a career milestone.
Clevinger has now reached the 200 inning mark this season, this is the first time he has threw this manning innings in a year.
The Indians pitcher has 13 wins this year with an earned-run average of 3.02, he is 13-8 on the season.
No. 52 his 6-1 in the past two months, he is ERA is also below 2.3 in the past two months.
The last time Clevinger gave up four or more runs in a game was back on July 14.
This is a season of career milestones for Clevinger.
Back in April Clevinger threw his first complete game shutout in a 4-0 victory against the Baltimore Orioles.
Corey Kluber has thrown 210 innings for the Indians this year.
