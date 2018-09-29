Mike Clevinger throws for 200 inning season, 1st time in his career

The Indians pitcher has 13 wins this year

Mike Clevinger throws for 200 inning season, 1st time in his career
Clevinger has been pitching really well the last two months. (WOIO)
By Jonathan Jankowski | September 29, 2018 at 7:40 AM EST - Updated September 29 at 7:40 AM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Cleveland Indians pitcher Mike Clevinger only gave up one run in the team’s 14-6 win against the Kansas City Royals on Friday, he also reached a career milestone.

Clevinger has now reached the 200 inning mark this season, this is the first time he has threw this manning innings in a year.

The Indians pitcher has 13 wins this year with an earned-run average of 3.02, he is 13-8 on the season.

No. 52 his 6-1 in the past two months, he is ERA is also below 2.3 in the past two months.

The last time Clevinger gave up four or more runs in a game was back on July 14.

This is a season of career milestones for Clevinger.

[ Mike Clevinger throws 1st complete game shutout, Cleveland defeats Baltimore ]

Back in April Clevinger threw his first complete game shutout in a 4-0 victory against the Baltimore Orioles.

Corey Kluber has thrown 210 innings for the Indians this year.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.