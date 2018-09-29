3 children shot on Cleveland’s East Side in apparent drive-by

A 14-year-old has been rushed to Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital.

Cleveland Police have shut down an East Side neighborhood following a shooting Friday. (Source: WOIO)
By John Deike | September 28, 2018 at 8:41 PM EST - Updated September 28 at 9:51 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Cleveland Police report three children, ages 14 to 17, were shot Friday on the city’s East Side.

According to police, the apparent drive-by shooting occurred at the intersection of East 131st Street and Coath Avenue.

(Source: Google Maps)
Paramedics report a 14-year-old was rushed to Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital, and is in serious condition.

The shooting broke out at about 9 p.m. Friday.

It’s not yet clear what prompted the shooting.

No arrests have been announced.

Police report none of the injuries sustained in the shooting are life-threatening.

