3 children shot on Cleveland’s East Side in apparent drive-by

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Cleveland Police report three children, ages 14 to 17, were shot Friday on the city’s East Side.
According to police, the apparent drive-by shooting occurred at the intersection of East 131st Street and Coath Avenue.
Paramedics report a 14-year-old was rushed to Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital, and is in serious condition.
The shooting broke out at about 9 p.m. Friday.
It’s not yet clear what prompted the shooting.
No arrests have been announced.
Police report none of the injuries sustained in the shooting are life-threatening.
