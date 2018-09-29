Tenants in apartment given all clear to go back in units after fire, safety hazards

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, OH (WOIO) - Neighbors living in apartments with fire damage thought they were going to be homeless. Now, Cleveland 19 News is learning they can stay in their homes, but many don’t want to.
On Thursday, The City of Richmond Heights posted an evacuation order outside the Loganberry Ridge Apartments Building F. The notice demanded ROCO Real Estate, Loganberry Ridge’s parent company to fix safety and fire hazards, or residents would be forced to evacuate.
The order cited concerns like incomplete fire watch records, broken or open fire doors, missing or expired fire extinguishers, and broken or nonoperational exit signs and emergency lights.
A fire tore through the third floor of an apartment on Friday, Sept. 21st. A man died from smoke inhalation.
One week later, dozens of contractors were seen at the apartments doing maintenance. The city’s fire chief said ROCO has addressed the immediate “life safety hazards.” The third and fourth floors are still without power. The chief said ROCO could relocate the residents of those floors while repairs are being made. ROCO didn’t respond to questions on if residents without power would be relocated.
Some tenants said they’re still leaving, even though they’ve been told they can stay.
“I’ve been hearing that we have to vacate now and I called city hall and that’s what they told me, so I’m leaving," one woman said.
Earlier this week, Cleveland 19 exposed what neighbors described as dangerous living conditions in Building D after a fire there in July. Neighbors said it was like living in “hell," after repairs following the fire still haven’t been made. Hallways don’t have smoke detectors instead, there is a “24 hour fire watch."
There are two recent lawsuits against ROCO Real Estate in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court.
On Thursday, in a statement, ROCO management said they’ve been working diligently to address the issues caused by recent fires at Loganberry Ridge.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.