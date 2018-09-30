American flag that survived Hurricane Florence will be auctioned off for charity

(CNN) - A storm-ripped American flag that went viral during Hurricane Florence is being auctioned for charity.
The flag was flying at the Frying Pan Tower, an old US Coast Guard lighthouse off the coast of North Carolina, as Florence roared ashore.
A livestream allowed people all over the world to see the storm as it moved in and ripped the flag to shreds.
The owner of the lighthouse says he decided to auction the weather-beaten flag after he saw how much attention it received online.
The auction started Thursday and is scheduled to end Sunday night.
All the money raised will go to the American Red Cross, earmarked for Hurricane Florence relief efforts.
Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved.