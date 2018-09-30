Bud Light Browns victory fridges available for purchase

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns have a win in the record column and now you can buy a Bud Light Browns Victory mini-fridge.
Victory fridges were placed at bars across Northeast Ohio before the start of the season. Bud Light said once the Browns win the game fans could enjoy a free beer.
The product detail description on the Bud Light website sent a cheers to Cleveland fans.
“Remember that beautiful day that the Browns put a 1 in the W column.”
The cost of the fridge is $200 and can hold 40 cans.
