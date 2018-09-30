Cleveland Browns look for 2nd win of season in Baker Mayfied’s 1st start

The Browns defeated the New York Jets 21-17 in Week No. 3

Cleveland Browns look for 2nd win of season in Baker Mayfied’s 1st start
Baker Mayfield will start against the Oakland Raiders on Sunday. (WOIO)
By Jonathan Jankowski | September 30, 2018 at 1:37 PM EST - Updated September 30 at 1:37 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns will try to get the team’s second win of the season as rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield gets the start against the Oakland Raiders.

Mayfield replaced an injured Tyrod Taylor in Cleveland’s victory against the New York Jets in Week No. 3.

This is the first time Mayfield is starting at quarterback in the NFL.

The Raiders are currently a 2.5-point Las Vegas favorites to win the game.

The Browns are 1-1-1 and the Raiders are 0-3 on the year.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.