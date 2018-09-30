Cleveland Fire battles 3 houses, 4 cars in flames on East Side

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Cleveland Fire Department says three houses were affected by a fire that started at 12504 Woodside Avenue at approximately 5:00 p.m. Saturday evening.
However, the flames were not the only safety concern in the area. Crews had to work around live high voltage wires lying in the street.
Cleveland Fire’s Mike Norman says Cleveland Public Power quickly responded to the scene because the company was already working on Fire Station 30 when the call came in.
The fire at 12504 Woodside Avenue reportedly spread to the neighboring houses on the left and the right.
Norman confirms the house on the left was the only one out of the three that were occupied. The American Red Cross is assisting those displaced residents.
The fire was reportedly extinguished around 6:00 p.m.
Officials say multiple trees had to be removed when the flames spread.
Four cars were also engulfed in flames, according to Cleveland Fire.
Cleveland Fire also confirms there were no residents or firefighters injured.
The Cleveland Fire Department thanks the multiple agencies that assisted on scene, including Cleveland Police, Cleveland EMS, and Cleveland Public Power.
