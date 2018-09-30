Cleveland Legend Sister Corita Ambro retires after 45 years of feeding the hungry at St. Augustine Catholic Church’s Hunger Center

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Many of us try to be good citizens, but few have lived the life of service that Cleveland legend Sister Corita Ambro has lived.
She's headed up the St. Augustine Catholic Church hunger center for the past 45 years. She's served up thousands of meals for the poor and lonely.
Today, she officially retired at the age of 83.
“She’s fed thousands. She’s done so much for the community,” said Patrick McAllister of Cleveland.
Every day, for over the past four decades the hunger center is the place where you would find Sister Corita preparing meals, giving hugs, kind words and most importantly, hope - all while feeding 100-250 hungry people three times a day. At Thanksgiving, the hunger center would feed an estimated 20,000.
“It has helped me to understand people who need love,” said Sister Corita.
Souls have been fed along with stomachs thanks to Sister Corita.
“It’s mixed feelings. I have a little bit of joy with it because I don’t want the responsibilities anymore. But I also have the sadness of missing the people,” said Sister Corita.
So many, like Evaryce Hicks are so grateful for what she has done for them that they become volunteers.
“She makes sure she takes care of us around her. When people need stuff she looks out for you if she can,” said Hicks.
How can you replace that?
“I don’t know that anybody can fill that position. It will take more than one. Maybe a little group,” said Barb Belich of Willoughby Hills.
“So, the big question on a lot people’s minds is after so many years at this hunger center, when will we see her back?”
“I have to fight to stay away from it because they’ll all say you’ll come to see us won’t you? And I will but I don’t want to do it right in the beginning because I want the people who are taking over to have the freedom to do what they need to do in the hunger center,” added Sister Corita.
Sister Corita will now devote her time to visiting the sick in hospitals and nursing homes.
“So many have said it won’t be the same. It won’t be the same, and it probably won’t, but I keep saying maybe that’s good. Maybe that’s a good thing,” said Sister Corita.
In all seriousness, there will be a huge void, but those left behind are determined to carry on a legacy of love and service that went so far beyond food.
Sister Corita has been training her replacements. She’s hoping that people will continue to donate to the St. Augustine Hunger Center that also serves several other area hunger centers.
